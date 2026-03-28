Bank of America to pay $72.5 million to Jeffrey Epstein accusers Business Mar 28, 2026

Bank of America has agreed to pay $72.5 million to women who said the bank looked the other way while Jeffrey Epstein carried out his crimes.

The deal, reported in March 2026, means there won't be a trial and the women will get some financial support.

Bank of America still denies any wrongdoing, but hopes this wraps things up.

A judge will review and decide whether to approve the settlement soon.