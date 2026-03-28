Bank of America to pay $72.5 million to Jeffrey Epstein accusers
Bank of America has agreed to pay $72.5 million to women who said the bank looked the other way while Jeffrey Epstein carried out his crimes.
The deal, reported in March 2026, means there won't be a trial and the women will get some financial support.
Bank of America still denies any wrongdoing, but hopes this wraps things up.
A judge will review and decide whether to approve the settlement soon.
Lawsuit alleges bank ignored Epstein-linked transactions
The lawsuit claimed Bank of America ignored suspicious transactions linked to Epstein, with lawyers saying this money is "in need of financial relief now."
They may take up to 30% as legal fees.
This settlement follows huge payouts from other banks tied to Epstein, like JPMorgan Chase's $290 million and Deutsche Bank's $75 million, after his death in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.