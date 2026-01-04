Next Article
Bank of Baroda beats expectations with strong Q3 growth
Bank of Baroda just posted impressive numbers for Q3 FY26, with global loans up 14.6%.
The bank's total advances hit ₹13.44 lakh crore, and domestic lending also saw a healthy 13.5% jump compared to last year.
Deposits and business are booming too
Deposits grew steadily, rising over 10% globally and more than 11% within India.
Altogether, the bank's total business reached nearly ₹29 lakh crore—a solid 12% boost from last year.
Retail lending shines as shares hit new high
Retail loans (think home or personal loans) surged by 17%, showing strong demand from everyday customers.