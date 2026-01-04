Nationwide bank strike on January 27: What's happening?

Why are bank unions pushing for this?

The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), which brings together nine major bank unions, says it's time banks caught up with the five-day week that's already standard in other sectors.

Even though an agreement back in March 2024 agreed to declare all Saturdays as holidays, the implementation has not occurred.

To make it work, employees have offered to extend weekday hours by 40 minutes.

Their #5DayBankingNow campaign is getting a lot of attention online as they push for fairer work hours across the board.