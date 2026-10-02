Bank of Baroda gets PFRDA nod to sponsor pension fund

Bank of Baroda just got the green light from PFRDA to become a sponsor of a pension fund, officially stepping into the pension sector.

Announced at National Pension System (NPS) Divas 2026 on October 1, 2026, this makes BoB only the second public sector bank in this space.

Earlier this year, it was picked, alongside Motilal Oswal AMC and Bajaj, to help manage NPS assets under its 2026 guidelines.