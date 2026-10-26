Bank of Baroda launches bob Securities & Giltedge Ltd subsidiary
Business
Bank of Baroda just rolled out its new subsidiary, bob Securities & Giltedge Ltd, stepping into the world of government securities and debt markets.
The idea? To build stronger expertise in finance and make the bank a bigger player in these areas.
Debadatta Chand says launch diversifies services
According to Bank of Baroda's Managing Director & CEO Debadatta Chand, this move will help make India's financial markets more efficient and get more people investing through platforms like RBI Retail Direct.
It's all part of Bank of Baroda's plan to offer more diverse financial services and level up its game in the industry.