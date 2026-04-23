Bank of Baroda launches senior account for 60+ with ₹1L
Bank of Baroda just rolled out a special savings account for people aged 60 and above, called bob Senior Citizen Vishesh Samman.
It's designed to give seniors more than just a place to park their money, with perks like healthcare support and lifestyle benefits.
Just note: you'll need to keep a monthly average balance of ₹1 lakh.
Account includes health and financial perks
With this account, seniors get two free doorstep banking visits each month, plus online doctor consultations for up to six family members.
There are also discounts on medicines (up to 15%) and diagnostic tests (up to 20%).
On the financial side, there's a 50% waiver on reverse mortgage loan processing fees, reduced locker charges, and even airport lounge access with the included RuPay Select Debit Card.
Bank of Baroda says it wants to make everyday life smoother (and healthier) for its senior customers.