Bank of Baroda launches senior account for 60+ with ₹1L

Account includes health and financial perks

With this account, seniors get two free doorstep banking visits each month, plus online doctor consultations for up to six family members.

There are also discounts on medicines (up to 15%) and diagnostic tests (up to 20%).

On the financial side, there's a 50% waiver on reverse mortgage loan processing fees, reduced locker charges, and even airport lounge access with the included RuPay Select Debit Card.

Bank of Baroda says it wants to make everyday life smoother (and healthier) for its senior customers.