Bank of Baroda may sell $1 billion senior unsecured notes
Business
Bank of Baroda (BoB) may raise up to $1 billion by selling senior unsecured notes, hoping to catch the eye of NRIs looking for better interest on their foreign currency deposits.
The move comes with a solid BBB+/Stable rating from CareEdge Global, which basically means the bank is seen as reliable for international investors.
Government owns 64% of BoB
BoB isn't just any bank: it's India's second-biggest public sector bank and holds a 5.5% share in domestic loans.
The Indian government owns most of it (64% as of March 2026), so there's strong backing if things ever get rough.
Its stable outlook matches India's own credit outlook, showing the government will keep supporting BoB because it plays such a key role in the country's banking system.