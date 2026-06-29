Bank of Baroda may sell $1 billion senior unsecured notes

Government owns 64% of BoB

BoB isn't just any bank: it's India's second-biggest public sector bank and holds a 5.5% share in domestic loans.

The Indian government owns most of it (64% as of March 2026), so there's strong backing if things ever get rough.

Its stable outlook matches India's own credit outlook, showing the government will keep supporting BoB because it plays such a key role in the country's banking system.