Bank of India labels RCOM's loan account as fraudulent

CBI has filed a case against RCOM

The CBI has filed a case against RCOM, ex-promoter Anil Ambani, and others for criminal conspiracy and cheating.

Investigators raided Ambani's Mumbai home and RCOM offices on August 23 to gather evidence.

Ambani's spokesperson says he wasn't involved operationally since he was just a non-executive director.

With this fraud tag, RCOM can't get new bank loans for five years and faces criminal action under RBI rules—raising some serious questions about how big companies handle their finances.