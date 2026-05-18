Bank of India has revised interest rates for these FDs
What's the story
Bank of India has revised its interest rates on medium and long-term fixed deposits (FDs) of less than ₹3 crore. The new rates, which come into effect from today, offer higher returns for tenures between one and three years. For deposits with a tenure of one year to less than two years, the new rate is 6.5% per annum.
Rates
Interest rates for 2-year and 3-year FDs
The revised interest rates also apply to deposits with a tenure of two years to less than three years, which will now earn 6.6% per annum. For three-year fixed deposits, the interest rate is 6.7% per annum. The bank has retained additional interest benefits for senior and super senior citizens on these deposits.
Senior benefits
Senior citizens to get additional benefits
Senior citizens will get an additional 0.5% per annum, and super senior citizens 0.65% per annum on deposits with maturities of six months to less than three years. For fixed deposits of three years and above, the additional benefit will be 0.75% per annum for senior citizens and 0.9% per annum for super senior citizens over the applicable rates.
Perks
Extra interest on these non-callable deposits
For non-callable deposits of over ₹1 crore with a minimum tenure of one year, the bank will provide an extra 0.15% per annum. However, it's important to note that loan against fixed deposits and premature withdrawal facilities will only be available on callable deposits. Customers can book such fixed deposits through Bank of India branches, BOI Omni Neo mobile application or internet banking services.