Bank of India has revised interest rates for these FDs

Bank of India has revised its interest rates on medium and long-term fixed deposits (FDs) of less than ₹3 crore. The new rates, which come into effect from today, offer higher returns for tenures between one and three years. For deposits with a tenure of one year to less than two years, the new rate is 6.5% per annum.

Rates Interest rates for 2-year and 3-year FDs The revised interest rates also apply to deposits with a tenure of two years to less than three years, which will now earn 6.6% per annum. For three-year fixed deposits, the interest rate is 6.7% per annum. The bank has retained additional interest benefits for senior and super senior citizens on these deposits.

Senior benefits Senior citizens to get additional benefits Senior citizens will get an additional 0.5% per annum, and super senior citizens 0.65% per annum on deposits with maturities of six months to less than three years. For fixed deposits of three years and above, the additional benefit will be 0.75% per annum for senior citizens and 0.9% per annum for super senior citizens over the applicable rates.

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