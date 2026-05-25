Bank of Israel cuts rate to 3.75% signaling economic stability

Inflation forecast drops to 1.8%

Looking ahead, future rate changes will hinge on how inflation behaves, plus factors like economic growth and global events.

A recent survey showed inflation might cool down even more over the next 12 months (May 2026-May 2027), dropping from 2.3% to 1.8%.

Meanwhile, the Israeli shekel was trading around 2.9 against the US dollar, close to its strongest position in over 30 years—a sign that prices could stay in check for a while.