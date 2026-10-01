Bank of Japan considers faster hikes as inflation persists
The Bank of Japan (BOJ) is considering speeding up interest rate hikes because inflation in Japan is staying higher than it would like, possibly topping its 2% target.
A summary from its September meeting, released Thursday, shows most policymakers agree tighter measures are needed, though some want to move carefully and keep an eye on how things play out.
BOJ leaving super low rates
This marks a shift from the BOJ's usual super-low rates after years of keeping borrowing costs down.
Governor Kazuo Ueda has hinted more hikes could happen if inflation keeps rising, saying the bank had entered "a new phase" and would pay closer attention to the risk of inflation overshooting its target.
The BOJ is also watching global interest rates, currency movements, and energy prices closely.