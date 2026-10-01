Bank of Japan survey finds manufacturers optimistic, rate rise possible
Business
Japan's large manufacturers have not felt this optimistic in more than eight years, according to the latest Bank of Japan survey.
Their confidence index just ticked up from 22 to 24, which could push the central bank toward raising interest rates soon.
Meanwhile, non-manufacturers saw a small dip in mood, with their score dropping from 37 to 35.
AI demand boosts record Q2 profits
Japanese companies are riding high on global demand for AI, even with currency swings and world tensions in the mix.
Corporate profits reached a record high in the second quarter thanks to steady wage growth and price hikes.
Inflation expectations have eased a bit too, settling at around 2.5% five years ahead.