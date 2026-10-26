Bank of Maharashtra profit rises 41.4% to ₹2,309.59 cr
Business
Bank of Maharashtra just posted a strong performance for July-September 2026, with net profit rising 41.4% to ₹2,309.59 crore.
This boost came from higher interest and non-interest income, improved operating efficiency, and lower provisions for bad loans, as both net interest income and total interest income saw solid growth.
Bank of Maharashtra provisions down 79.2%
The bank's operating profit also climbed 30.9%, even though expenses went up.
What really stands out is how much it cut back on bad loan provisions, down 79.2%.
Its nonperforming asset ratio improved to just 1.25%, and deposits grew by about 12%, to over ₹3.09 lakh crore.
All in all, it looks like their focus on better asset management and efficiency is paying off.