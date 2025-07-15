Bank of Maharashtra to raise ₹10,000 crore in infra bonds

BoM's board has okayed raising another ₹5,000 crore through equity

Alongside the bond plan, BoM's board has okayed raising another ₹5,000 crore through equity and ₹2,500 crore via debt.

These steps are meant to meet rules and bring down the government's stake from nearly 80% to below 75%.

The details are still being worked out, but it's all about making the bank stronger and more independent.