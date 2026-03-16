Bank tells staff: Learn AI or risk being replaced
Wells Fargo's head of artificial intelligence (AI), Saul Van Beurden, is urging employees to pick up AI skills or risk being replaced.
He put it plainly: "You cannot deny things," and stressed that everyone needs to take responsibility for adapting.
Training offered, but not mandatory yet
The bank is rolling out AI training and demos to help people get comfortable with new tech, but they're not forcing anyone yet.
Van Beurden even builds personal AI tools (like one for his taxes) to show what's possible.
So far, Wells Fargo has launched 191 automation projects using AI.
Workforce changes expected regardless of tech advancements
CEO Charlie Scharf said in November 2025 that the company would likely have fewer employees going forward, even before factoring in new tech.
JPMorgan's CEO has said the bank has "huge redeployment plans."
Bottom line: learning AI isn't just a bonus: it might be essential for keeping your job.