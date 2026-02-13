Banks can now fund mergers and acquisitions: RBI

Who can get this funding?

To get this bank funding, companies need a net worth of ₹500 crore. Publicly listed firms must show profits for the last three years; private ones need at least a BBB-minus credit rating.

The deal should give them control within a year, and their debt-to-equity ratio can't go over 3:1.

The RBI also tweaked loan rules: loans against listed shares are capped at 60%, equity mutual funds at 75%, retail loans max out at ₹1 crore per person, and IPO funding is limited to ₹25 lakh with a 25% margin—the RBI carved out exemptions from the total capital market exposure (CME) limits for investments in systemically important financial institutions (listing LIC, NPCI, National Stock Exchange of India and BSE).