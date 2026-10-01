Banks flush with $133bn diaspora inflow, RBI drains over ₹1tn

The RBI isn't just fighting inflation: it's also working to keep the rupee stable and help the government borrow smoothly.

It has drained more than 1 trillion rupees through bond sales and other measures.

The cash deluge from the Indian diaspora has sent overnight rates below the RBI's 5.25% policy rate, which could make borrowing cheaper for everyone.

With food and oil prices rising, economists now expect several interest rate hikes ahead, with four over a one-year period compared to three at the end of June, so higher loan costs might stick around for a while.