Tax relief worth ₹40,178cr given without PAN, says CAG

A recent audit by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has revealed major compliance gaps in bad debt claims by banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs). The report found that these institutions received huge tax deductions without providing borrowers' Permanent Account Number (PAN) details over several assessment years. The CAG's findings cover a wide range of cases involving 28 banks and 99 NBFCs.

Audit findings Bad debts claimed in income tax returns The CAG's audit revealed that between Assessment Years (AYs) 2014-15 to 2019-20 for NBFCs and AYs 2010-11 to 2019-20 for banks, a total of ₹1.37 lakh crore in bad debts were claimed in income tax returns. The audit found no evidence of borrower PAN details or proof of verification by the assessing officer (AO) in these cases.

Missing information Inadequate verification by assessing officers Out of the total bad debts claimed, ₹64,696 crore was written off for loans to people whose PAN details were not provided. Despite this missing information, the Income Tax Department allowed deductions worth ₹40,178 crore during assessments. This raised concerns over inadequate verification by assessing officers and their failure to validate claims or assess tax implications on borrowers.

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