Banks to remain closed on April 14

The RBI's holiday schedule categorizes bank holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays, and Banks' Closing of Accounts. April 14 is marked as a holiday for several states due to these observances. Customers are advised to check the city-wise holiday schedule before planning branch visits, as some locations may remain operational on this day.

Service continuity

Digital banking services will continue to function

Despite the branch closures on April 14, digital banking services such as ATMs, net banking, and UPI will continue to function normally. This means that customers can still access their bank accounts and carry out transactions through online platforms. The RBI's holiday schedule indicates that banks in cities like Agartala, Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Patna, Ranchi, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, and Vijayawada will be closed.