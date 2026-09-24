Banks to remain open Sunday ahead of 3-day nationwide strike
What's the story
In a bid to minimize disruption in banking services, the Indian government has announced that all public sector banks and Regional Rural Banks will remain open on Sunday. The decision comes ahead of a proposed three-day nationwide strike from September 28-30. The Ministry of Finance issued a statement saying this move is aimed at ensuring customers have access to essential banking services before the strike begins.
Operational continuity
RBI approves Sunday operations for all bank branches
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has also approved Sunday operations for all bank branches, offices, ATM-linked branches, and currency chests.
This will ensure that the entire banking network remains fully functional on this additional working day.
The government said this step is being taken considering the combination of the proposed strike and the preceding weekend holidays.
Strike deferral
Proposed strike scheduled from September 28-30
The government and bank managements have appealed to the unions to defer their proposed strike. They have also taken measures to ensure that essential banking services continue uninterrupted.
The Ministry of Finance reiterated that "the welfare and convenience of bank customers remains the government's foremost priority."
The proposed strike is scheduled from September 28-30.
Union stance
UFBU to consider deferring strike if demands are met
The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), which claims to represent 90% of the banking workforce, is mainly demanding a five-day banking week.
After the conciliation meeting with government representatives, UFBU said it would consider deferring the strike if there are concrete developments toward implementing their demand for a five-day banking week.
However, if not, they will be compelled to go ahead with their proposed strike.