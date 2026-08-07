Banks update fixed deposit rates with foreign banks offering 7%

Public sector banks are keeping things competitive; Central Bank of India leads with a rate of 6.7% for 1- to 2-year deposits, and Indian Bank plus Bank of India offer 6.65% and 6.6% for 1- to 2-year deposits.

If you're after the highest returns, private banks are topping the charts: DCB Bank is giving a flat 6.5% for less than 1 year and 7.5% for 1- to 2-year, 2- to 3-year, and 3- to 5-year tenures, Bandhan Bank offers up to 7.45%, and Karur Vysya Bank sits at 7.2%.

Rates can change based on bank policies, so it's always good to double-check before you invest!