Barclays survey of 410 investors finds AI aids credit traders
AI is making waves in global credit markets, but it's not replacing human traders.
According to a Barclays survey of 410 investors across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia, most people are using AI for research, modeling, and risk analysis, not for actual trading.
Only 7% expect major job cuts because of AI; the majority see it as a tool to help them work more efficiently.
Hedge funds lead AI adoption
Hedge funds are leading the charge with 72% using AI every day, while long-only managers and asset managers lag behind at 49% and 38%.
Most investors say they use AI mainly for research or screening securities rather than trading decisions.
Data security worries and company culture are still holding back wider adoption, but for now, it looks like humans and AI are working side by side.