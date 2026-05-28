Base metal prices fall as U.S.-Iran negotiations unsettle investors Business May 28, 2026

Base metal prices slipped on Wednesday as uncertainty grew around the U.S.-Iran negotiations.

President Trump said he wasn't happy with how talks were going, and the US dismissed reports of a quick deal that could reopen the key Strait of Hormuz.

Investors are now worried about what this means for the global economy, with copper down 0.7% and aluminum, despite its big gains since February, dipping by 1%.