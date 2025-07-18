BatX, Rocklink to set up rare earth magnet recycling ecosystem
BatX Energies and Germany's Rocklink GmbH are teaming up to launch India's first fully integrated rare earth magnet recycling and refining ecosystem.
Backed by the EU-India Trade and Technology Council, this move is all about making critical minerals more sustainable—and less dependent on imports.
Rocklink's Magcycle system will collect old magnets from across India—think stuff inside electronics and EVs—and help recover valuable elements like neodymium.
The plan includes building a high-tech, zero-waste refinery that meets global standards.
BatX CEO Utkarsh Singh calls it "This partnership marks a defining moment in India's journey toward rare earth self-reliance," and it builds on their existing recycling work in Uttar Pradesh.
For anyone interested in clean tech or how we handle e-waste, this is a milestone worth watching.