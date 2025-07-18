BatX, Rocklink to set up rare earth magnet recycling ecosystem

The plan includes building a high-tech, 0-waste refinery

Rocklink's Magcycle system will collect old magnets from across India—think stuff inside electronics and EVs—and help recover valuable elements like neodymium.

The plan includes building a high-tech, zero-waste refinery that meets global standards.

BatX CEO Utkarsh Singh calls it "This partnership marks a defining moment in India's journey toward rare earth self-reliance," and it builds on their existing recycling work in Uttar Pradesh.

For anyone interested in clean tech or how we handle e-waste, this is a milestone worth watching.