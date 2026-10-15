BBC seeks US order forcing Trump testimony in $10B suit
The BBC is asking a US court to make President Donald Trump give his testimony in its ongoing $10 billion defamation case.
This move comes after Trump's team tried to push his deposition back to January 2027, but the BBC wants the court to compel Trump to set a date and take up the issue at an October 22 hearing scheduled to discuss other procedural issues.
Trump sued BBC over documentary edit
Trump sued the BBC last December over a documentary that edited his January 6 speech, making it look like he incited the Capitol riot.
Even though the BBC apologized and multiple senior executives resigned, it says its edit did not really harm Trump and wants the whole case thrown out.
The trial is set for February 2027, with seven people already questioned, but Trump has not sat down for his deposition yet.