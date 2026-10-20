BBC to close Scotland TV channel to save £500 million
Business
The BBC is shutting down its Scotland TV channel to help save £500 million, with the channel moving to iPlayer by spring 2027.
News at Seven will end, and about 10 jobs are being cut, part of a bigger push to adapt how people watch TV.
Hayley Valentine confirms Scottish services online
Director Hayley Valentine says the BBC will keep serving Scottish viewers through other channels and iPlayer.
Fan-favorite shows like Scotland's Home of the Year aren't going anywhere. They'll just be easier to stream.
Plus, BBC Three is going fully online, as the BBC leans into digital for the future.