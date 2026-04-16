BBC to cut 2,000 jobs in major cost-saving effort

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has announced plans to cut up to 2,000 jobs as part of a major cost-saving effort. The move is aimed at saving around £500 million ($677 million) over the next two years. Interim Director-General Rhodri Talfan Davies said the decision was prompted by inflation , license fee pressures, and a turbulent global economy.

Scale of layoffs Job cuts biggest in over a decade The planned job cuts are the biggest at the UK national broadcaster in more than a decade. "I know this creates real uncertainty, but we wanted to be open about the challenge," said Davies in an email to staff members. The BBC had earlier admitted to facing "substantial financial pressures" and aimed to cut about 10% of its budget by 2029.

Implementation timeline Majority of job cuts to be implemented next fiscal year The majority of the job cuts are expected to be implemented in the next fiscal year, starting April 1, 2027. The announcement comes as former Google executive Matt Brittin is set to take over as director-general next month. He will fill the vacancy left after Tim Davie and head of news Deborah Turness resigned over a misleading edit in a documentary about US President Donald Trump's speech on January 6, 2021.

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