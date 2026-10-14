BCG: AI could free up-to-40% banks' middle and back-office capacity
A fresh Boston Consulting Group (BCG) report says up to 40% of current full-time-equivalent capacity in middle- and back-office functions could be freed up by 2030, measured against today's job profiles.
That means fewer repetitive tasks for humans and more time for higher-value, judgment-intensive work, helping ease worries about tech taking over jobs.
Leading banks' models will be technology-led and broadly AI-enabled, and the operating model will determine whether growth can be served at attractive economics.
Revenue pool could hit $1.4 trillion
The report also predicts big gains for banks that jump on the tech train early. The total revenue pool could hit $1.4 trillion by 2030, letting banks invest even more in smarter tools and better service.
Top banks using AI are expected to run leaner and earn higher returns, while those slow to adapt may fall behind.
institutions that move early could gain an advantage as technology, talent, and client relationships become increasingly important to future growth.