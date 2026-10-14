BCG: AI could free up-to-40% banks' middle and back-office capacity

A fresh Boston Consulting Group (BCG) report says up to 40% of current full-time-equivalent capacity in middle- and back-office functions could be freed up by 2030, measured against today's job profiles.

That means fewer repetitive tasks for humans and more time for higher-value, judgment-intensive work, helping ease worries about tech taking over jobs.

Leading banks' models will be technology-led and broadly AI-enabled, and the operating model will determine whether growth can be served at attractive economics.