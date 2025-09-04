BDL shares fall 2% despite jump in yearly revenue

Annual numbers show net profit and eps halving

Despite making more money overall in FY24-25, BDL's net profit slid 10% to ₹549 crore and earnings per share more than halved.

The company stayed debt-free and had a solid current ratio of 2.38, but net cash outflow hit ₹459 crore, driven by significant investing and financing outflows—signs that not everything is smooth sailing.