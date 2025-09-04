BDL shares fall 2% despite jump in yearly revenue
Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) shares dropped 2% to ₹1,435.40 on Thursday, even though the company's yearly income jumped to ₹3,695 crore.
The fall reflects investor caution after some disappointing numbers.
Annual numbers show net profit and eps halving
Despite making more money overall in FY24-25, BDL's net profit slid 10% to ₹549 crore and earnings per share more than halved.
The company stayed debt-free and had a solid current ratio of 2.38, but net cash outflow hit ₹459 crore, driven by significant investing and financing outflows—signs that not everything is smooth sailing.
Sudden slowdown in sales this June quarter spooks investors
The real shocker was this June quarter: sales crashed to just ₹247 crore from ₹1,776 crore in March, and net profit shrank to only ₹18 crore.
That sudden slowdown spooked investors and sent the stock down—even with strong annual revenue growth in the background.