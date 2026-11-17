David Beckham's company suing Coty over discount perfume sales
What's the story
David Beckham's company, DB Ventures, is suing beauty company Coty for allegedly allowing its branded fragrances to be sold in discount stores and gas stations. The lawsuit claims that the perfumes were found in Poundland and a "bargain bin inside a gas station," violating their agreement with Coty. DB Ventures is seeking $41 million in damages for what they call "desperation and greed" by the perfume company.
Legal claims
DB Ventures claims the luxury image of brand is damaged
The legal documents, filed at the Supreme Court in New York, allege that Coty distributed Beckham fragrances through budget retailer Poundland.
This allowed the products to be sold at low prices, damaging the luxury image of Beckham's brand.
DB Ventures argues that this action has tarnished the lifestyle and luxury image of their brand that Beckham has cultivated for decades.
Defense response
Coty denies selling fragrances in discount stores
Coty has filed its defense against the lawsuit, denying any sale of fragrances in Poundland.
The company argues it has the right to decide where to sell its David Beckham range.
Coty has worked with Beckham's brand for over a decade and produced more than 30 different fragrances bearing his name.
The legal battle continues as both parties prepare for the next steps in court.
Brand empire
Beckham's business empire and new fragrance partnership
Beckham, who retired from professional football in 2013, has built a multimillion-pound business empire around his brand.
His group, DRJB Holdings, consists of three divisions, with DB Ventures being the largest.
Earlier this year, Beckham's brand signed a new 20-year global fragrance partnership with Coty's rival Interparfums, which will officially start in April 2028.