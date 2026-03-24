Beer prices may rise in India this summer: Here's why Business Mar 24, 2026

If you're planning to grab a cold one this summer, heads up, beer might get pricier.

Big brewers like Heineken and Anheuser-Busch InBev are dealing with supply chain headaches from gas shortages linked to the Iran conflict.

Glass bottle prices have shot up nearly 20%, and aluminum can shipments are delayed.

To keep up, the Brewers Association of India is pushing for a 12% to 15% price hike just as peak beer season hits.