Beer prices may rise in India this summer: Here's why
If you're planning to grab a cold one this summer, heads up, beer might get pricier.
Big brewers like Heineken and Anheuser-Busch InBev are dealing with supply chain headaches from gas shortages linked to the Iran conflict.
Glass bottle prices have shot up nearly 20%, and aluminum can shipments are delayed.
To keep up, the Brewers Association of India is pushing for a 12% to 15% price hike just as peak beer season hits.
Production cuts and price hikes
Raising alcohol prices in India isn't simple: it needs approval from most states, which slows things down for everyone, including brands like Bira and Simba.
Some glass bottle makers have reduced output; one vendor, Fine Art Glass Works, said it cut production by about 40%.
Packaging shortages are affecting multiple beverage categories: bottled water producers have raised prices (about 11%) because of higher costs for plastic bottles and caps.