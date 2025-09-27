Behari Lal Engineering, CSM Technologies file IPO papers with SEBI

Business models and financials of the 2 companies

Behari Lal Engineering, started in 1995 and converted to a public limited company in 2024, creates custom iron and steel products for industries like power and heavy engineering.

The money raised will go toward upgrading equipment, paying off debt, and general business needs. Promoters Rajesh Garg and Lovlish Garg are also selling some of their stake.

CSM Technologies, founded in 1998 and converted into a public company in 2025, delivers digital transformation and IT consulting globally—think USA, UAE, Canada, Kenya, Rwanda, plus India.

Last financial year (FY2025), it pulled in ₹1,992 crore revenue with ₹130 crore profit after tax. Funds from the IPO will support tech upgrades, growth projects, debt repayment, and other corporate goals.