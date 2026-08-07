Behari Lal Engineering launches IPO ₹271-₹285, includes ₹93cr fresh issue
Business
Behari Lal Engineering is launching its IPO with shares priced between ₹271 and ₹285.
You can apply from August 12 to 14, while anchor investors get a head start on August 11.
The offer includes a fresh issue of ₹93 crore and an offer for sale of 73.20 lakh equity shares.
IPO schedule Aug 17 to 19
Allotment happens on August 17, refunds and demat transfers wrap up by August 18, and the stock lists on BSE and NSE by August 19.
Shares are reserved: not more than 50% for big institutional buyers, not less than 15% for non-institutional investors, and not less than 35% for retail folks like us.
Money raised will boost manufacturing at their Punjab plants with new machines and solar panels, pay off some debt, and cover general business needs.