Behari Lal Engineering launches IPO ₹271-₹285, includes ₹93cr fresh issue

Allotment happens on August 17, refunds and demat transfers wrap up by August 18, and the stock lists on BSE and NSE by August 19.

Shares are reserved: not more than 50% for big institutional buyers, not less than 15% for non-institutional investors, and not less than 35% for retail folks like us.

Money raised will boost manufacturing at their Punjab plants with new machines and solar panels, pay off some debt, and cover general business needs.