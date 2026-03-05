Why BEL, HAL and Mazagon Dock surged today

Shares of several defense companies, including Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) , witnessed a sharp rise on Thursday. The increase came as the broader market recovered from three consecutive sessions of losses. Global equities also gained after recent declines due to tensions in West Asia. BEL led the Nifty Defense pack with a jump of up to 3.6%.

Market performance A look at the performance of defense stocks Apart from BEL, other defense stocks such as Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders and HAL also saw an uptick. The former's shares rose by up to 10%, while the latter's increased by up to 0.5%. Out of the 18 defense-related stocks in the Nifty Defense Index, 16 were in the green on Thursday. Only two—Cyient DLM and Dynamatic Technologies—were in the red.

Geopolitical impact Traders expect higher orders for defense equipment amid geopolitical tensions The ongoing tensions between Iran, Israel, and the US have sparked renewed interest in defense companies. Increased geopolitical uncertainty usually heightens the focus on defense preparedness across nations. This can lead to increased demand for equipment such as missiles, surveillance systems, drones, ammunition and radar systems. As a result, traders are buying into defense-linked stocks expecting higher orders and improved business prospects due to these global developments.

