BEL Metamind Systems Kristellar Aerospace sign pact for dual-use tech
Business
BEL, Metamind Systems, and Kristellar Aerospace just signed a deal to co-create advanced technology for both defense and civilian use.
By combining BEL's manufacturing skills, Metamind's AI expertise, and Kristellar's aerospace research power, they are aiming to build smarter aerospace systems, electronic modules, cybersecurity tools, and semiconductors.
Supports Make in India, Atmanirbhar Bharat
This partnership fits right in with the Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat goals, basically making more high-tech stuff at home and growing exports.
The companies say working together will help manage risks better and make India more competitive in global technology markets.