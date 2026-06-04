Benchmark raises $2 billion and launches $1.25 billion growth fund

Benchmark stake including $225 million returned $3.25B

With this new fund, Benchmark can go after larger opportunities, including AI companies that require serious investment.

Their recent $225 million investment in Cerebras was part of Benchmark's overall stake, which paid off with a huge $3.25 billion return after the chipmaker's IPO last month.

They're also putting money into mid-stage startups like Gumloop and Monaco, showing they're ready to invest at different stages as the startup scene evolves.