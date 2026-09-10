Bending Spoons strikes $1.4B deal to acquire workplace-collaboration platform Miro

Miro, which has nearly four million paying users, generates about $600 million in annual recurring revenue. The majority of this revenue (almost 90%) comes from business and enterprise customers.

The deal implies an equity value of about $1.79 billion after accounting for Miro's net cash, Bending Spoons said in a statement.

As part of the deal, some Miro shareholders have agreed to reinvest $295 million of their proceeds into newly issued shares of Bending Spoons.