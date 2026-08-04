Bending Spoons agrees to buy Airtable for $1.285B in cash
Business
Italian tech giant Bending Spoons has agreed to buy U.S.-based Airtable for $1.285 billion in cash, marking its first acquisition since its Nasdaq debut last month.
If you haven't heard of Airtable, it's the platform that lets companies build apps and organize workflows (no coding skills needed).
Airtable acquisition closing by end 2026
This deal is part of Bending Spoons's rapid-fire growth spree: it has already snapped up AOL and Eventbrite this year.
The acquisition is set to wrap up by the end of 2026, pending approvals.
Investors seem pretty excited: Bending Spoons's shares closed at $36.22 on Monday, well above their IPO price of $29, showing confidence in its bold expansion and plans to bring Airtable into the fold.