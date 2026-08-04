Bending Spoons agrees to buy Airtable for $1.285B in cash

This deal is part of Bending Spoons's rapid-fire growth spree: it has already snapped up AOL and Eventbrite this year.

The acquisition is set to wrap up by the end of 2026, pending approvals.

Investors seem pretty excited: Bending Spoons's shares closed at $36.22 on Monday, well above their IPO price of $29, showing confidence in its bold expansion and plans to bring Airtable into the fold.