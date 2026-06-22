Will Calcutta Stock Exchange make a comeback?

Financial revival

Revival could help Kolkata regain its financial capital status

Dasgupta stressed the importance of reviving CSE, one of India's oldest institutions. He said that the exchange has been struggling due to legal and regulatory hurdles. The minister added that reviving it could help Kolkata regain its status as a major financial capital. "The revival of the Calcutta Stock Exchange would have multifarious advantages, including easier access to capital for Eastern India," he said.