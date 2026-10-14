Bengaluru based Aaahara sets sights on Australia and US markets

What sets Aaahara apart? They use cryogenic grinding to keep 90% to 99% of micronutrients and essential oils intact, so their mixes stay fresh for up to two years.

Their ready-to-cook range, like Medha idli-dosa mix and Sutra pongal, blends millets with herbs like brahmi and ashwagandha.

Plus, Aaahara is exploring options of working with farmer producer organizations to source raw materials such as millets and spices while going global.