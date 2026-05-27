Bengaluru based HrdWyr raises $13 million to build physical AI chips Business May 27, 2026

Bengaluru-based HrdWyr is aiming to put India on the semiconductor map with its new "physical AI" chips.

CEO Ramamurthy Sivakumar says as more tech moves from the cloud to devices themselves (think: your phone, robots, or electric vehicles), there's a big chance for Indian companies to lead.

HrdWyr just raised $13 million to build energy-efficient AI chips designed for real-time action in robotics, healthcare, and electric vehicles.