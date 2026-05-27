Bengaluru based HrdWyr raises $13 million to build physical AI chips
Bengaluru-based HrdWyr is aiming to put India on the semiconductor map with its new "physical AI" chips.
CEO Ramamurthy Sivakumar says as more tech moves from the cloud to devices themselves (think: your phone, robots, or electric vehicles), there's a big chance for Indian companies to lead.
HrdWyr just raised $13 million to build energy-efficient AI chips designed for real-time action in robotics, healthcare, and electric vehicles.
Ramamurthy Sivakumar highlights India's chip talent
Sivakumar highlights that India's strong talent in chip design gives startups like HrdWyr an edge.
By focusing on developing their own tech and testing it locally before going global, they hope to show how low-latency, device-based AI can beat traditional cloud solutions, especially in areas like robotics and automation where speed really counts.