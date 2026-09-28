IndiGo flight makes abnormal runway contact while landing in Bengaluru
What's the story
An IndiGo aircraft operating flight 6E 6542 from Guwahati to Bengaluru experienced a tail strike while going around at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. The incident occurred on Sunday when the Airbus A321 plane aborted its first landing attempt during gusty weather conditions. During the ascent, it suffered a tail strike but managed to land safely on its second attempt.
Ongoing probe
Investigation launched by DGCA
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has launched an investigation into this latest tail strike incident and has raised concerns with IndiGo.
In response, the airline has said that it is focusing on improving pilot training specifically for this area.
An IndiGo spokesperson confirmed that flight 6E 6542 "experienced an 'abnormal runway contact' while landing during gusty weather at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru."
The airline assured all passengers and crew members are safe and have disembarked without any issues.
Maintenance protocol
Aircraft undergoing maintenance checks
Following the incident, IndiGo has confirmed that all relevant authorities were notified and the aircraft is now undergoing maintenance checks.
The airline said it will resume operations only after obtaining the necessary clearances.
"As always, the safety of our customers and crew is our top priority," IndiGo added in its statement regarding this incident.
Training focus
Tail strikes are a common phenomenon
Tail strikes are a global phenomenon and were the most common type of incident in 2024 and 2025, according to an International Air Transport Association (IATA) Safety Report.
A tail strike occurs when the underside of an aircraft's rear section hits the runway, typically during takeoff, landing, or a low-altitude go-around.