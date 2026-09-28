IndiGo flight makes abnormal runway contact while landing in Bengaluru

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has launched an investigation into this latest tail strike incident and has raised concerns with IndiGo.

In response, the airline has said that it is focusing on improving pilot training specifically for this area.

An IndiGo spokesperson confirmed that flight 6E 6542 "experienced an 'abnormal runway contact' while landing during gusty weather at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru."

The airline assured all passengers and crew members are safe and have disembarked without any issues.