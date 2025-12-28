Next Article
Bengaluru entrepreneur says he's leaving India over 'flawed' tax system
Business
Rohit Shroff, founder of Aflog Group, has announced he'll move out of India in 2026.
In a candid LinkedIn post, he shared his frustration with the country's tax system—despite paying ₹4 crore in taxes over 18 months, he felt treated with suspicion and unappreciated.
Shroff says the more honest you are as a taxpayer, the more scrutiny you face.
Why is this a big deal?
Shroff pointed out that fewer than 5% of Indians pay direct income tax, yet those who do get hit with constant checks from GST and national authorities.
He feels businesses like his follow all the rules but get little support or appreciation in return.
Tired of what he sees as a system that punishes growth and honesty, Shroff is looking for better opportunities abroad.