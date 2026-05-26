Your meals in Bengaluru might become 60% costlier soon

Bengaluru 's food scene is on the verge of a major price shift, with hotel associations warning of a potential 60% hike in food prices. The increase is expected to be driven by an anticipated rise in minimum wages and rising fuel costs. According to the Karnataka State Hotels' Association (KSHA), this price revision will be implemented gradually over the next few months.

Price projections How much will food items cost? The potential price hike could have a major impact on Bengaluru's food lovers. A masala dosa, which currently costs around ₹80, could soon cost ₹150. Similarly, vegetarian meals that are currently priced between ₹150 and ₹200 per plate may jump to between ₹250 and ₹300 per plate. Even a plate of biryani, which is usually priced between ₹300-350, could go up to nearly ₹500.

Cost pressures Minimum wage revisions The rising operational costs are a major concern for hotel owners. The revised minimum wage for an unskilled worker in Bengaluru is likely to be slightly over ₹23,000. When factoring in ESI, PF contributions, food, accommodation and uniform costs, the total expenditure per employee comes close to ₹36,000. This financial burden has led many hotels across Karnataka to brace for price hikes that would eventually be passed on to customers.

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Additional costs Rising commodity prices The hospitality sector in Karnataka, which includes nearly 60,000 hotels, is also feeling the pinch of rising commodity prices. Sona Masuri rice has become costlier by ₹5 per kg and Jeera rice by ₹10 per kg. These increased costs are putting further pressure on already strained margins for hotel owners.

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