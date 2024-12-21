Summarize Simplifying... In short Indian space start-up, Unimech Aerospace, is set to launch a ₹500cr IPO next week. The funds raised will be used for expansion, debt repayment, and other corporate purposes.

This Indian space start-up is launching ₹500cr IPO next week

By Akash Pandey 06:33 pm Dec 21, 202406:33 pm

What's the story Bengaluru-based space start-up Unimech Aerospace is launching its initial public offering (IPO) on December 23. The company announced that the issue will be priced at ₹745-785 per share and will be open for bidding until December 26. The IPO includes a fresh equity issue of up to ₹250 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to ₹250 crore by promoter shareholders.

Stake sale

Promoters to offload stakes

The OFS part of Unimech Aerospace's IPO will see promoters Ramakrishna Kamojhala, Rajanikanth Balaraman, Preetham S V, and Rasmi Anil Kumar offloading part stakes. The money raised from the fresh issue will be used for capital expenditure for expansion through machinery and equipment acquisition, meeting working capital requirements, investing in material subsidiary companies, repaying debt, and other general corporate purposes.

Company profile

Unimech Aerospace's business and IPO lead managers

Unimech Aerospace specializes in engineering solutions, manufacturing, and supplying critical parts like aero tooling, ground support equipment, and electro-mechanical sub-assemblies for aerospace, defense, and energy sectors. Anand Rathi Advisors and Equirus Capital are the lead managers for this issue while KFin Technologies will be the registrar. This development marks a significant event in the primary market next week.

Upcoming IPOs

SME segment to witness 2 new IPOs

Along with Unimech Aerospace's IPO, the SME segment will also welcome two new public offers from Solar91 Cleantech and Anya Polytech. They will open on December 24 and December 26, respectively. Solar91 Cleantech has fixed a price band of ₹185-195 per stock for its IPO, while Anya Polytech is offering its shares at ₹14 apiece.