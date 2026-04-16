Bengaluru startup Intellithink raises ₹17cr and expands into Middle East
Business
Intellithink, a Bengaluru-based industrial AI startup, just raised ₹17 crore in fresh funding led by Pentathlon Ventures (with help from Anicut Capital and Veltis Capital too).
Founded in 2018 by Sridhar Venugopal and Aswin Venu, Intellithink helps companies like Jindal Steel and Adani keep their machines running smoothly, and it is now expanding into the Middle East.
Intellithink upgrades diagnostics, targets India, Gulf
This new funding will help it level up its tech for monitoring and diagnosing issues in factory equipment, aiming to grow both in India and across the Gulf region.
The move follows a bigger trend of startups using AI to make manufacturing smarter, so Intellithink is right on track with where the industry is headed.