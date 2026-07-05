Bengaluru startup Klydo pauses consumer operations, says 'not goodbye' Business Jul 05, 2026

Klydo, the Bengaluru startup known for delivering trendy outfits to Gen Z shoppers in just 15 to 30 minutes, has paused its consumer operations less than a year after launching.

Founded by former Udaan executives Pradeep Yadav and Ankit Agarwal, the company says this is "not goodbye": they're working on a "sharper product vision."

For now, you can still access the app for order history and support for the next few days.