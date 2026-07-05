Bengaluru startup Klydo pauses consumer operations, says 'not goodbye'
Klydo, the Bengaluru startup known for delivering trendy outfits to Gen Z shoppers in just 15 to 30 minutes, has paused its consumer operations less than a year after launching.
Founded by former Udaan executives Pradeep Yadav and Ankit Agarwal, the company says this is "not goodbye": they're working on a "sharper product vision."
For now, you can still access the app for order history and support for the next few days.
Klydo raised $2 million before pausing
Klydo raised $2 million but couldn't secure more funds this year, leading to its pause of consumer operations, similar to Blip's closure last July.
While rapid fashion delivery is facing tough times, other startups like Slikk, Zilo, and Knot, while Myntra is still pushing ahead and expanding its speedy services into new markets.