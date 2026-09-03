Bengaluru startup Makr Microsystems secures ₹10.2cr seed from Bluehill VC
Business
Makr Microsystems, a Bengaluru startup working on next-generation semiconductor tools, has raised ₹10.2 crore in seed funding led by frontier-tech venture capital firm Bluehill VC, with participation from Artha Venture Fund.
The funds will help it fine-tune its technology, test it with real customers, and get ready for launch.
Ashwin Lal's AAFM inspects chips nondestructively
Founded by Ashwin Lal, the company's main innovation is Acoustic Atomic Force Microscopy (AAFM), a tool that uses sound waves and a scanning probe to peek inside chips without damaging them.
It is also building supporting technology like optical tomography and 3D data analytics to give chipmakers deeper insights.