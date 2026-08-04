Bengaluru startup Simplismart to raise nearly ₹97cr in Series B

Simplismart, a Bengaluru-based AI startup founded by former Google and Oracle engineers, is set to raise nearly ₹97 crore (around $9 million) in Series B funding.

The round was led by Dallas Venture Capital, with existing investors Accel India and Shastra VC, as well as new investor Micromax Informatics, also joining in.

The fresh funds are set to fuel their growth plans and daily operations.