Bengaluru's Aule Space lands $2 million to build satellite jetpacks
Aule Space, a Bengaluru startup, just raised $2 million in pre-seed funding led by pi Ventures, with backing from angel investors Eash Sundaram and Arvind Lakshmikumar.
The money will help grow their engineering team and speed up work on demo satellites set for 2027.
What's their big idea?
Aule Space is building autonomous "jetpack" satellites that can dock with old or drifting geostationary spacecraft—basically giving them extra years in orbit.
Their tech can also inspect satellites and help clear out space junk.
Earlier, they received ₹80 lakh in seed funding from IN-SPACe.
Who's behind it—and why does it matter?
Founded in 2024 by Jay Panchal, Nithyaa Giri, and Hrishit Tambi (with experience at Pixxel and the European Space Agency), Aule's system could extend the life of GEO satellites worth $100 billion.
It's a pretty big deal for making space more sustainable.